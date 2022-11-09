Election

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race

FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey at the WGN9 studios, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
by: JOHN O'CONNOR, Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state. The win capped a race characterized by nearly constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker first won political office in 2018 when he took the governor’s seat. His reelection win was buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. Bailey is a southern Illinois farmer and conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump. Pritzker is a billionaire equity investor and philanthropist who called Bailey “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

Election /

Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor

Election /

André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race

Election /

Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race

Election /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.