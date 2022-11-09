Election

Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has won a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot against challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, who had hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago.

DeWine won a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives angered by his efforts to slow COVID-19 sought to unseat him.

Whaley handily defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley in her primary. DeWine and Whaley bonded over the 2019 mass shooting that killed nine in Dayton. But Whaley had increasingly criticized the governor for his failure to pass stronger gun laws and for his anti-abortion stance.