Indiana BMV extends hours for primary election, offers free state-issued IDs

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles logo is displayed. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will extend their hours on Monday and Tuesday for the primary election.

BMV branches will be open on Monday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The BMV is providing free state-issued ID cards to unlicensed Hoosiers who are U.S. citizens.

To obtain an state-issued ID, you must present proper documentation, including:

Proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or passport

Proof of Social Security, such as a pay stub or W-2

Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport

You must also provide two documents as proof of residency, such as a power bill or a bank statement, dated within the last 60 days.

If you have a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (Nov. 8, 2022), the expired card may be used as proof of ID for voting purposes.

BMV officials said they would prioritize transactions for new, amended, renewed, or replacement identification cards, learner permits, and driver’s licenses during expanded hours on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, visit the Indiana BMV’s website.