Hoosiers cast votes as Indiana’s attorney general candidates make final push for office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the clock ticking down for Hoosiers to cast their ballots, candidates shook hands with voters before getting to the polls.

In Indiana, several statewide offices are on the ballot, including governor, attorney general and one of two U.S. Senate seats.

Democratic candidate for attorney general, Destiny Wells, was at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

She was trying to garner last-minute support for her bid to unseat the Republican incumbent, Todd Rokita.

“Today, I’m (wearing) all purple,” Wells said. “It’s about showing the rest of the U.S. that Indiana is pragmatic. That we are not this binary red or blue state. We are in the middle. We are ready for change. The lines have been out the door throughout the state and we are really excited for those results to start to come in tonight and to start to be on the path of the future.”

Rokita was also shaking hands with voters Monday morning. He was meeting people at Flap-Jacks Pancake House in Brownsburg.