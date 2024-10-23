Indiana early voter turnout tops half a million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several county clerks on Wednesday said early voting turnout so far has equaled or surpassed 2020.

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell said about 15,600 people have cast early in-person ballots since voting began at the City-County Building on Oct. 8. In addition, she said her office has received requests for 31,000 mail-in ballots, of which about 16,500 have already been returned. Bell said she attributes the high turnout to the presidential race, which has already featured a near-miss attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life and President Joe Biden dropping out of the race in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“A presidential election is a big deal anyway, but a presidential election that is rife with so many twists and turns and characters, it’s compelling for voters,” Bell said.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office said so far, more than 500,000 people have cast early ballots statewide. Bell isn’t the only election officer to notice high turnout. Monroe County has tallied 13,153 early ballots so far, compared to about 11,000 at this time during both the 2020 and 2016 elections. Madison County Clerk Linda Smith said voters in her county have cast about 4,000 in-person ballots, plus another 5,000 mail-in ballots. Henry County Clerk Jenny Grubbs said about 200 early voters visit her office each day, compared to 120 per day in prior elections. Besides the presidential race, Grubbs said she suspects the open governor’s race is driving turnout as well.

Not every county has logged increases. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller said as of Monday, about 20,000 people had cast early ballots, compared to 24,000 at this time four years ago. She said she expects those numbers to pick up now that satellite voting locations are beginning to open. Bell said she also expects early voting to pick up when satellite voting sites.

Early voting runs until noon on Nov. 4. Bell said Thursday is the last day to request a mail-in ballot if you want to vote that way. She said mail-in ballots will be counted as long as they are received by 6 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 5.