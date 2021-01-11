Indiana governor starts new term with remarks on coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Jan. 11, 2021, is sworn into office for his second term while First Lady Janet Holcomb holds the Bible at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Rachel Hoffmeyer, Press Secretary of Gov. Eric Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb began his second four-year term in office by looking at the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state is “steadily clawing” its way back.

Holcomb swore the oath of office Monday during a ceremony before family members and several state officials at the Indiana State Museum, where those attending wore masks as COVID-19 precautions.

The 52-year-old Republican governor said he would “remain laser focused” on managing the state’s recovery from the pandemic and distributing the coronavirus vaccines.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and new state Attorney General Todd Rokita, both Republicans, also began four-year terms Monday.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 7, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.

Trending Headlines