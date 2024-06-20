Indiana governor’s race: Democrat McCormick names her running mate

Terry Goodin talks during a news conference June 20, 2024, after Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s Democratic candidate for governor, named him as her pick for lieutenant governor. (Photo from WISH Livestream)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s Democratic candidate for governor, on Thursday named Terry Goodin as her pick for lieutenant governor.

The 57-year-old from Seymour is a former Indiana representative, serving from 2000 to 2010. In February 2022, President Joe Biden named Goodin at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Indiana state director for rural development.

Indiana’s lieutenant governor runs four state agencies, ceremoniously presides over the Senate and would break tie votes there, if that would ever happen in a chamber where the GOP enjoys a supermajority.

McCormick’s pick will be confirmed at the July 13 Indiana Democratic Party Convention.

McCormick will face the Republican candidate for governor, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, and his running mate, Micah Beckwith; and the Libertarian nominee for governor, Donald Rainwater.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide office in Indiana since 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.