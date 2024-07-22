Indiana lawmakers praise Biden’s decision to drop out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although their reasoning differed, Indiana political figures from both parties on Sunday said President Joe Biden did the right thing in deciding to drop out of the presidential election.

Biden’s announcement came nearly a month after his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump marks only the second time in history a sitting president has withdrawn from a reelection campaign after first committing to it. Lyndon Johnson’s withdrawal in 1968 came far earlier in the process, and predated the modern primary system.

Democratic Congressman André Carson continued to publicly support Biden as other Democrats began to desert him in the weeks that followed the debate. He told News 8 Sunday afternoon Biden made the right decision.

“I’m confident in Vice President Harris’ ability,” Carson said. “I think she’s the right person to take on Donald Trump in these very unprecedented times. There are unprecedented stakes at play.”

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination, as have former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. When asked if he, too, will support Harris, Carson replied, “Absolutely. Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Frank Mrvan, the only other Indiana Democrat in Congress, also said he supported Biden’s decision, though his statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, made no mention of Harris.

I know that the decision to seek any elected position, including the office of presidency, involves the reflection of deeply personal and family considerations, and I respect the President’s decision. — Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (@RepMrvan) July 21, 2024

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, who is also the Republican candidate for governor of Indiana, called on Biden to resign immediately, saying if Biden believes he is unfit to serve another term, he is also unfit to finish out the remainder of his current term.

If President Biden is incapable of serving as his party’s nominee, he’s incapable of serving as our Commander-in-Chief for the next 6 months. He should resign effective immediately as a matter of national security. — Mike Braun (@braun4indiana) July 21, 2024

Congressman Jim Banks, who is running for Braun’s Senate seat, echoed Braun and went a step further, saying if Biden doesn’t resign, he should be declared disabled under the 25th Amendment.

If Joe Biden if is unfit for campaigning, he’s unfit for office. If Joe doesn’t resign, the 25th amendment must be invoked! — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 21, 2024

Congressman Larry Bucshon also said Biden made the right decision, though he refrained from calling for him to resign.

President Biden has made the correct decision to end his bid for a second term. It has been clear for a long time that he does not have the mental or physical capacity to serve another term. I want to thank the President for his decades of public service. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) July 21, 2024

At the state level, Democratic attorney general candidate Destiny Wells said she will support Harris.

“I am forever grateful for the direction President Biden has led our country—let’s continue due north and get to work. Anything is possible and I am anxious to seize the opportunities ahead. I join all Americans in rallying to continue President Biden’s work by supporting Vice-President Kamala Harris.” Destiny Wells, (D) Candidate for attorney general

Governor candidate Jennifer McCormick thanked Biden for his years of public service. She, too, did not name Harris in her statement.

“Respecting and appreciating the legacy of President Biden’s service, I support his decision to not seek re-election to another term. As governor, I will be committed to working with the president – whoever is elected in November. Indiana deserves the best leadership to protect our rights and freedoms and I will be a relentless champion for all Hoosiers.” Jennifer McCormick, (D) Candidate for governor

Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl showed support for Harris in his statement.