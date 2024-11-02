Indiana voters cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of Election Day

People check in Oct. 8, 2024, as early-voting polls opened at the City-County Building for the 2024 election. (WISH Photo/Hernan Gutierrez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a million of Indiana’s voters have already cast ballots, the Indiana secretary of state said earlier this week.

Indiana recorded more than 4.8 million registered voters in Indiana as of Oct. 7, the deadline to register to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Secretary of State Diego Morales’ office does not keep an active daily count on its website of the number of people who voted. The Republican said in a Thursday news release that he was “proud” of Hoosiers getting to the polls.

At some polls in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Hamilton County on Friday and Saturday, the wait times to vote before Tuesday’s election were more than two hours, according to indyvotetimes.org. The website is tracking wait times to vote at early-voting centers and Election Day precints in Allen, Boone, Hamilton, Marion and Vigo counties.

Early voting ends at noon Monday statewide. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday.

General information on voting in Indiana is available on the secretary of state’s website. Also, Indiana voters can also text the letters “IN” to the number 45995 with election questions or concerns.