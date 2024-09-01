Indy church hopes to boost voter engagement with community-wide discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pastor Jeffery Johnson Sr. of Eastern Star Church hopes that an event the church is hosting will encourage questions and discussions about the upcoming election.

“Indiana is so far behind on voter turnout. This is not just for people who have not registered. These are registered voters, who won’t go vote,” he said during a discussion on Daybreak.

Indiana’s Civic Health Index reveals that the Hoosier State ranked 50th in voter turnout during the 2022 midterm elections, indicating a significant gap between voter registration and actual participation at the polls.

To help bridge this gap, Eastern Star Church will host a free voter engagement discussion on Wednesday at its main campus.

Katrina Owens, a member of Eastern Star Church, said, “We want to be sure that in this conversation we connect the dots in the community, how it impacts their daily lives, and address any barriers they may have.”

Rev. Nicole Barnes of Faith in Action says there is a lot of energy on the ballot, but in Indiana, a lot of political seats are up for grabs.

“There is a lot of energy at the top of the ticket, but here in Indiana, our governor is up for election along with various senate seats and representatives,” Barnes said.

Historically, churches have played a vital role in community building and advocacy on civil rights and public policy issues. Eastern Star Church says it is committed to continuing this tradition by promoting dialogue and engagement.

The discussion will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastern Star Main Campus, located at 5750 E. 30th St.