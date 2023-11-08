Jefferson Shreve concedes in Indy mayoral race, offers to serve community as a private citizen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jefferson Shreve conceded the Indianapolis mayoral election around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a few large ballot dumps put incumbent Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett firmly in the lead.

In his concession speech, Shreve spoke about the decision to get into this race knowing Hogsett handily defeated his last opponent taking home more than 70% of the votes in 2019. He said he got into this race with his heart.

Shreve, a Republican, spoke to incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett on the phone just minutes before taking the stage. He told News 8 that he offered the mayor his best wishes and extended an offer to help move the city forward as a private citizen. He said that offer was met positively.

“I suspect you may see me serve on a board or a commission in this town. I served on the Metropolitan Development Commission, for example, and I want to be involved,” Shreve said. “This is my community, not perhaps in an elected position, but I want to be involved and I will be. So that’s not a full-on obligation and I can’t move the needle for Indianapolis as I would as mayor.”

Shreve ran on change. He put a lot of effort in his campaign into public safety, shedding light on issues and areas he identified as wanting to change.

“I have grown tremendously and grown to appreciate my hometown in ways that I couldn’t have imagined as I set down this course,” Shreve said.

When asked what is next for Shreve he did not give a direct answer but did say, “I’ll be around.”

In his concession speech, Shreve mentioned that Hogsett said he was challenged in this race.

The numbers are shaping up to show that Hogsett defeated Shreve by a smaller margin than his 2019 victory. Hogsett took 60% of the vote with 100% of vote centers reporting; in the 2019 general election, he took home over 70% of the vote.