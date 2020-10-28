Long lines, lack of parking at some Marion County voting centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, I-Team 8 checked voter wait times in person at four locations.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office on Saturday opened five additional early voting centers over the weekend.

The wait time in Warren Township peaked at three hours.

The line of people to vote early at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on 86th Street snaked through the entire back parking lot of the church.

Eugene Murff of Indianapolis arrived at 9 a.m., two hours before the doors opened, just to make sure he had a place in line.

Trending Headlines

Murff believes that the long lines are here to stay through Election Day. Cassie Cloyd and his wife agree.

“People are excited to vote for a variety of reasons, motivated by the candidates and motivated by just the need to do it,” said Cloyd.

At the next stop, in Lawrence Township, the line just before noon wrapped around the building.

While most people dressed in layers for the 45-degree Indiana weather, Jim Osbourne opted for shorts. He had been in line for almost two hours and still had 30 minutes to go before getting inside to vote.

“They want to make sure this world keeps running on the right track,” said Osbourne.

Parking wasn’t much of an issue in Lawrence, but in Perry Township, parking was at a premium. The line of people extended across two parking lots before spilling out into the street.

When Nyra Petree joined the line at 1 p.m., the wait was just over three hours.

“You know my ancestors fought for this right for us to come and vote right now in the very moment in time, so I’m here. I’m going to vote,” said Petree.

Louis Beam was second to last in line and said the three-hour wait was worth it.

“This election is a very, very, very important one for us and I want to see our country going in the right direction,” said Beam.

Our fourth stop of the afternoon was in Warren Township. The parking lot was packed, and people were on top of each other trying to get in and out of the building. The line of voters is being watched by volunteers from Indy Vote Times, a website that reports approximate wait times from each voting center.

The doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. all this week at the five satellite early voting locations in Marion County.

If you are looking for a place with the shortest line, the City-County Building has had wait times running close to two hours or less, and the Marion County Clerk’s Office has expanded the hours there to meet demand, keeping the office open until 9 p.m. through the weekend.

Satellite voting centers:

On the south side at the Perry Township Government Center at 4925 Shelby St..

On the west side at the Krannert Park Community Center at 605 S. High School Road.

On the north side at St Luke’s United Methodist Church at 100 W. 86th St.

Two on the east side at the Lawrence Township Schools’ administration building at 6501 Sunnyside Road and at the Warren Township Government Center at 501 N. Post Road.

Voting websites