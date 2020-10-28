Lucas Oil Stadium set to become early voting location this weekend

A general view of the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium before a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Election Board will vote Friday to add Lucas Oil Stadium as an early voting location this weekend.

According to a press release sent to News 8 Wednesday, the board will vote on the matter Friday at 10 a.m. during a public meeting. To view the meeting Friday, click here.

Indiana law requires all three members of the county election board to approve the addition of the early voting location. If approved, Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave., will begin operating as an early voting site Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The news comes just days after Marion County’s early-voting centers experienced long lines with some voters waiting more than seven hours to cast their vote. This past weekend, close to 15,000 people voted in Marion County.