Marion County voter participation steady; some centers run out of ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County voting centers saw a steady stream of voters throughout Tuesday.

The voting centers at Clermont Lions Club Park and Northminster Presbyterian Church ran out of ballots for a few minutes before they were replenished. Each location got 1,000 initially, based on previous election year turnouts. Clermont got an additional 1,000 ballots.

The clerk for Marion County, which has 642,000 registered voters, tells News 8 that Tuesday’s election has seen in increase in participation compared to the 2020 election, which also featured a presidential race.

Nearly 1.5 million Hoosiers, or about 31% of Indiana voters, cast early ballots through Monday, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters on Indianapolis’ east side say the issues that mattered most for them were education, abortion, racial equality, and immigration.

For voter Linda Campbell, one of the top reasons she wanted to make her voice heard was to fight for equality for senior citizens in Indiana. “We should embrace each other, listen to each others’ ideas, and just go on and see who does the best job. You already heard what’s going on, so you know, get out and vote. It don’t matter if you vote for the left or for the right, just vote.”

Marion County voting centers will close at 6 p.m.