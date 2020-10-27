Marion County to extend early-voting hours at City-County Building starting Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Wednesday, Marion County is extending the hours of early voting at the City-County Building through the weekend.
Voting at the City-County Building was set to run from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The extended hours will now be:
- Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Monday: 8 a.m. to noon.
Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge said “the demand for in-person early voting within Marion County has been unmatched in previous election cycles.”
Days 20-22 of early voting in Marion County this election have broken early voting records. On Saturday, when five additional early voting centers opened, 8,858 people voted, a new record. On Sunday, 8,291 people voted. And on Monday, the county broke Saturday’s record with 9,566 votes cast.
“Extending voting hours in the Clerk’s Office is the most I can do under current election laws to best accommodate Marion County voters,” Eldridge said.
The hours at the other five early voting centers will not change:
- On the south side at the Perry Township Government Center at 4925 Shelby St..
- On the west side at the Krannert Park Community Center at 605 S. High School Road.
- On the north side at St Luke’s United Methodist Church at 100 W. 86th St.
- Two on the east side at the Lawrence Township Schools’ administration building at 6501 Sunnyside Road and at the Warren Township Government Center at 501 N. Post Road.