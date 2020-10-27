Marion County to extend early-voting hours at City-County Building starting Wednesday

Early voting began Oct. 6, 2020, in the City-County Building in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Starting Wednesday, Marion County is extending the hours of early voting at the City-County Building through the weekend.

Voting at the City-County Building was set to run from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The extended hours will now be:

Wednesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. to noon.

Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge said “the demand for in-person early voting within Marion County has been unmatched in previous election cycles.”

Days 20-22 of early voting in Marion County this election have broken early voting records. On Saturday, when five additional early voting centers opened, 8,858 people voted, a new record. On Sunday, 8,291 people voted. And on Monday, the county broke Saturday’s record with 9,566 votes cast.

“Extending voting hours in the Clerk’s Office is the most I can do under current election laws to best accommodate Marion County voters,” Eldridge said.

The hours at the other five early voting centers will not change:

On the south side at the Perry Township Government Center at 4925 Shelby St..

On the west side at the Krannert Park Community Center at 605 S. High School Road.

On the north side at St Luke’s United Methodist Church at 100 W. 86th St.

Two on the east side at the Lawrence Township Schools’ administration building at 6501 Sunnyside Road and at the Warren Township Government Center at 501 N. Post Road.

