Marion County to have 9 early-voting sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voters in Indianapolis and the rest of Marion County will have nine sites for early voting before the May 3 primary election, the county’s election board has decided.

A news release from the county election board says the total of early-voting sites is the most ever.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office will be open for early voting at these hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from April 5-22.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 23, 24 and 30, and May 1.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 25-29.

8 a.m. to noon, May 2.

Eight satellite early-voting sites will open April 23. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays through May 1. These are the eight early-voting sites:

Decatur Township Government Center, 5410 S. High School Road:

Franklin Township Government Center.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township Education & Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Road.

Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St.

Pike Branch of Indianapolis Public Library, 6525 Zionsville Road.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church , 100 W. 86th St.

, 100 W. 86th St. Thatcher Park Community Center, 4649 W. Vermont St.

Warren Township Government Center, 501 N. Post Road.

Few elections are contested in the Marion County primary, according to a list of all Indiana primary candidates from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office:

Democratic Party voters will chose from two candidates in the races for the county recorder, the Center Township trustee and the Pike Township trustee, and three candidates in the races for the Center Township constable and the Pike Township constable.

Republican Party voters will chose from two candidates in the races for Perry Township trustee and the Decatur Township small claims court judge.

In the Franklin Township school district, voters will select “yes” or “no” on a property tax referendum to pay for bonds or leases to improve school facilities at a cost of more than $98 million over 22 years.

Indiana’s deadline to register to vote is April 4. The state deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is April 21. Information is available on the Indiana voter portal.

On Election Day, Marion County will have 182 places to vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3.