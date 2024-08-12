McCormick criticizes proposed changes to Indiana high school diplomas

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Democratic Party candidate for Indiana governor, Jennifer McCormick, said Monday that proposed changes to high school diploma requirements amounts to what she says is experimenting with education.

She said, “This proposed redesign falls short by failing to provide adequate resources and undermining academic rigor. Indiana’s education system must ensure every student has the support and opportunities they need to succeed.”

The Indiana Department of Education’s proposal calls for two options. Students can choose a Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed diploma, which is very similar to the current Core 40, or they can pick the Graduates Prepared to Succeed Plus diploma, which is tailored for students who may consider apprenticeships after high school.

Several universities, including Purdue and IU, have said those diplomas would not meet their admission requirements.

