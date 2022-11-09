Election

Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022. Noem is running for her reelection on the Nov. 8 election. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defeated a Democratic state lawmaker to win reelection.

Noem leaned heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning for a possible White House bid in 2024.

The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network.

Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states.

Her fundraising haul was a historic amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.