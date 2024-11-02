Party chairs share races to watch on Election Day

Indiana Republican Party Chair Randy Head (left) and Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl both say a handful of races could be useful barometers on Tuesday. (Photos from state parties)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chairs of Indiana’s Republican and Democratic parties said a handful of races could be a useful barometer for both the state and the country.

In interviews with News 8 for All INdiana Politics, Indiana Republican Party Chair Randy Head and Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl both said they feel confident in their candidates’ chances of success, particularly at the top of the ballot.

Head said as far as he is concerned, a win on election night is a win regardless of vote margin. He said he’s watching a pair of races for the Indiana House of Representatives closely. House District 62, currently held by first-term Republican Rep. Dave Hall, includes Brown County and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties. Hall won the seat by less than 100 votes two years ago and faces a tough challenge from Democrat Thomas Horrocks.

“That’s going to be a good bellwether, I think, to tell us if we’re going to have a fantastic night or just a good night,” he said.

Head said he’s also watching House District 71, in Jeffersonville and Clarksville. Democrat Rita Fleming had held that seat for six years when she resigned suddenly this spring. Area Democrats caucused in Wendy Dant Chesser, who faces Republican Scott Hawkins as she tries to win a term of her own. Head says that district is a potential Republican pickup.

For his part, Schmuhl said he’s focused on breaking the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, a feat that would require his party to flip four seats in the Indiana House. Even though it only takes a simple majority to override a governor’s veto, Schmuhl said reducing the supermajority to a simple majority would force GOP state lawmakers to work with Democrats on everything from legislation to basic daily functioning of the chamber. Schmuhl said to watch Hamilton County closely both for state house races there and for presidential election results. He said Democratic statewide candidates have done well there in recent years despite Hamilton County’s history as a Republican stronghold.

“These are places that are changing very rapidly, that are growing very rapidly,” he said. “These are people that, I think, reject Trump-style politics and want a national government, a state government, that is more focused on normal issues.”

The biggest surprise of Indiana’s 2024 election cycle was the selection of Micah Beckwith as Mike Braun’s running mate over Braun’s recommendation of Julie McGuire. Head said he wasn’t surprised once he saw the supporters and the well-organized operation Beckwith brought to the Indiana Republican Party convention in June. When asked about Beckwith’s recent comments about Haitian refugees in Logansport, among others, Head said he expects Beckwith will grow into the role of lieutenant governor.

“Mike Braun will make the overall policy for the things the executive branch needs to do and I’m very comfortable with Mike Braun doing that,” he said.

Schmuhl said Beckwith’s selection provided an opening for Democrats. He said Braun’s roughly 40 percent vote tally in the Republican primary suggested weakness among that party’s voters, especially after Beckwith joined. Democrats have spent months highlighting some of Beckwith’s past comments, including his recent remarks on Haitian refugees and old social media posts in which he claimed God told him to send the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Mike Braun didn’t select him, doesn’t want to campaign alongside him but he’s stuck with him, and so we need to make sure that Hoosiers know the full extent of the extremism within that ticket,” he said.

All INdiana Politics airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.