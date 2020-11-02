Postal Service offers last-minute ballot drop-off location in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The polls may have closed for early voting at noon on Monday, but voters have until 10 p.m. Monday and even time Tuesday morning to drop off mail-in ballots with a guarantee from the U.S. Postal Service that those will make it in by the noon deadline.

The Postal Service designated a drop box outside of their main post office downtown at 125 W. South St., where people can drive up and drop off their mail-in ballots until 10 p.m. on Monday and on Election Day from 8-10 a.m. to ensure their votes will be counted.

The Postal Service time-stamps your ballot when you drop it off, then ensures it is delivered to the proper county clerk’s office.

BALLOT DROP OFF: USPS is offering a secure ballot drop off location downtown to guarantee that your vote counts. Until 10 o’clock tonight and tomorrow from 8 AM to 10 AM you can come and drop your ballot off at 125 West South St. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HH5ybEUHeq — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) November 2, 2020

Over the last few weeks, the Postal Service says they have had a steady flow of people dropping off their ballots at designated locations to ensure a safe delivery.

Voters who requested a mail-in ballot who plan on voting in person need to do one of two things:

Trending Headlines

have your ballot in hand with you when you come to vote in person,

or be sure to sign an affidavit stating that you did not receive your ballot in the mail.

All mail-in ballots have to be delivered by noon on Election Day for the vote to count.

The dropbox in Marion County is the only location offering guaranteed ballot delivery through Tuesday morning.