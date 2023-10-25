Question from Indianapolis Mayoral Debate on WISH-TV: Addressing lack of mental health care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Democrat mayor of Indianapolis and a Republican hopeful for the job answered questions, many provided by WISH-TV viewers, during a live, hourlong debate aired Monday night.

Hogsett is seeking a third four-year term as mayor of Indianapolis. Shreve, a businessman who has previously served on the City-County Council, won the Republican primary in May.

Monday night’s presentation was the first one-hour televised debate in an Indianapolis mayoral campaign in nearly 20 years.

A report released by Indiana University earlier this month estimated that, in 2022, about 26,000 adults in Marion County had serious mental illness but did not get treatment. That’s 2 out of 3 people with a serious mental illness, and 55,000 did not get treatment for substance abuse disorder. The report also cited transportation, housing, and minoritized populations as challenges to access care. What do the candidates plan to do over the next four years to improve mental health care treatment and access in Indianapolis?

Hogsett says he’s proud of the increases in mental health care and access during his administration. He noted the city began clinician-led response teams began in July in downtown, and soon expand to the IMPD East District. He says in 2024 the assessment and intervention center at the Community Justice Campus will increase from 30 to 60 beds.

Shreve says dollars spent on addressing mental health save the city money on “the other end of the equation.” As a result, he would invest more in mental health.