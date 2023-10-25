Question from Indianapolis Mayoral Debate on WISH-TV: Future of Animal Care Services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Democrat mayor of Indianapolis and a Republican hopeful for the job answered questions, many provided by WISH-TV viewers, during a live, hourlong debate aired Monday night.

Hogsett is seeking a third four-year term as mayor of Indianapolis. Shreve, a businessman who has previously served on the City-County Council, won the Republican primary in May.

Monday night’s presentation was the first one-hour televised debate in an Indianapolis mayoral campaign in nearly 20 years.

Both candidates have highlighted plans to improve Indianapolis Animal Care Services, including the plans for a new shelter. What do they want to do, and how big of a priority is it compared to other issues?

Shreve says what the city doesn’t do through Animal Care Services is “shameful.” He calls the conditions of the city’s shelter “disastrous.” He says the size of the facility, and the process of how animals are dropped off are inadequate. Shreve says he’d donate his salary to Animal Care Services.

Hogsett says funding is available for a new shelter, and he’s frustrated it’s not done. He says problems with the initial site selected for the shelter were problematic. He also notes that live release rates have improved during his administration from about 60% to up to 90%.

During the debate, candidates had 60 seconds to answer a question, and the opponent could request a 30-second rebuttal. Candidates had 30 seconds to answers any follow-up questions from reporters. The debate did not have opening statements, but did include closing statements up to 90 seconds.