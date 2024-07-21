US Rep. André Carson reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon announced he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

This announcement comes after concerns were raised about Biden’s ability to carry out the duties of the Presidency over the next four years.

Indiana Democratic Representative André Carson spoke to News 8 one-on-one just hours after the announcement.

Q: Representative Carson, what is your reaction to this historic announcement?

A: “Well, I think it’s an exciting moment in American history. It’s a monumental moment in American history. I think President Biden effectively made the right decision. I am confident in Vice President Harris’ ability. I think she’s the right person to take on Donald Trump in these unprecedented times but there are unprecedented stakes at place. Every American, whether you’re Republican, Independent, Libertarian, or Democrat, should be concerned, especially as it relates to Project 2025. It would effectively dismantle our democracy and the power of the Presidency. It would get rid of IVF. It would get rid of contraceptives. It would get rid of school lunches. It would even implement a Muslim ban, and so, that is a destructive path, but I think with Vice President Harris, there is a lot of hope.”

Q: Is that your official endorsement for Vice President Harris as the nominee?

A: “Absolutely. Absolutely. I am very supportive of her. I know she is scheduled to come to Indianapolis in a few days. We will see what happens given this announcement, but our party has a new energy. We are reinvigorated. We appreciate the great service of President Biden over 50 years of tremendous public service, institutional wisdom, and knowledge, which we value. And now, we have a new focus, and we are better prepared to defeat Donald Trump.”

Q: Do you have a candidate in mind for Vice President?

A: “Well, you know, that’s too soon to say. The ultimate decision will rest on the shoulders of Vice President Harris, but we’re going to back her all the way.”

Q: How do you think the Democratic Party will fare in the November election?

A: “Well, I am hopeful. I am hopeful that her candidacy will help many members that are in so-called “peril districts” or “marginal districts” and those, like in Indiana, will see issues addressed. We’ve been able to bring back hundreds of millions of dollars since I’ve been in Congress, much of that was done with the help of President Biden, Vice President Harris. We’ve been able to address food deserts. We’ve been able to address the economy, we’re having our job fair in the next few weeks, and so, we’ve been also been able to cap insulin at $35 a month for folks with diabetes, and these are many of the positive things that I am sure she will continue to implement under a Presidency.”

Q: Do you believe President Biden should have dropped out sooner in this election cycle?

A: “Well, listen. I am not going to try to Monday morning quarterback this thing. It is what it is. It happened. We’re so grateful for his decades of service. I think we’re on a new path now with Vice President Harris as our nominee. So, we can protect our country and protect our democracy.”

Q: What should the process be to replace President Biden at next month’s Democratic National Convention?

A: “My good friend, the DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, will follow the law. The process will be governed by established rules and procedures. All delegates will take their responsibilities very seriously, and Americans will hear from the Democratic Party soon on our next steps. So, we’re going to get more information on the nominating process in the coming days. This is unprecedented. We have to remember this is unprecedented. So, we have to remember the stakes are unprecedented too, but ultimately, now is a time for us to be bold as a country.”