Election

Republican Greg Garrison advances to become next Hamilton County prosecutor

(Photo/Provided Greg Garrison)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor and radio show host who beat out a Republican incumbent in May’s primary will become Hamilton County’s next prosecutor.

Greg Garrison on Tuesday defeated Democrat Jessica Paxson 57%-43% with all precincts counted in the county north of Indianapolis.

Garrison in May’s Republican primary defeated a three-term incumbent, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Buckingham, 59% to 41%.

Garrison has cited his long experience in both public and private practice, as well as his experience training attorneys.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio

Election /

Voters reelect US Rep. Buschon to Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

Election /

Mother of slain Delphi teen speaks out in nationally televised interview

Crime Watch 8 /

Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

Election /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.