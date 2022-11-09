Election

Republican Greg Garrison advances to become next Hamilton County prosecutor

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor and radio show host who beat out a Republican incumbent in May’s primary will become Hamilton County’s next prosecutor.

Greg Garrison on Tuesday defeated Democrat Jessica Paxson 57%-43% with all precincts counted in the county north of Indianapolis.

Garrison in May’s Republican primary defeated a three-term incumbent, Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Buckingham, 59% to 41%.

Garrison has cited his long experience in both public and private practice, as well as his experience training attorneys.