Shreve wins Indiana’s 6th Congressional District seat after Pence retires

Republican Jefferson Shreve takes over the 6th Congressional District after defeating Democrat Cynthia “Cinde” Wirth and Libertarian James Sceniak Tuesday night. (WISH Photo)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Republican Jefferson Shreve takes over the 6th Congressional District after defeating Democrat Cynthia “Cinde” Wirth and Libertarian James Sceniak Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race with him leading almost 66% compared to roughly 30% for Columbus school teacher Wirth and 4% for behavioral therapist Sceniak.

This traditionally Republican seat represents central and eastern Indiana, including a strip of southern Indianapolis. It’s open for the first time in about six years after incumbent Greg Pence chose not to seek reelection.

Shreve sold off his self-storage company for nearly $600 million in 2022. Since then, he’s plugged some of his personal wealth into politics: more than $13 million into a failed bid for Indianapolis mayor, and $6 million – thus far – into his congressional campaign. He emerged victorious from a crowded GOP primary field.