Election

Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt via CNN)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state.

Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control of all three branches of government in a majority white, conservative state.

Ivey avoided a runoff in the spring despite facing a slate that included eight Republican challengers who forced her to the right.

Once diagnosed with early stage lung cancer, Ivey disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks in the summer and refused to say whether she’d undergone any medical treatments.