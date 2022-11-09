Election

Republican Kennedy reelected to US Senate in Louisiana

FILE - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of then Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 22, 2022. Kennedy faces 12 other candidates in his reelection bid for the U.S. Senate on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won a second term Tuesday, fending off challenges from Louisiana Democrats.

Kennedy’s reelection was expected in the reliably red state of Louisiana where a Democratic U.S. Senator hasn’t been elected in 14 years.

Throughout his bid for reelection the state’s former treasurer has gained key endorsements, notably from former President Donald Trump who carried 58% of Louisiana’s vote during the 2020 presidential election.

Kennedy, who has proven to be popular in Louisiana and on Capitol Hill, raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.