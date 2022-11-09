Election

Republican’s Lankford, Mullin win Oklahoma Senate seats

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin have both coasted to election victory, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin is now poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats were on the ballot Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe shook up the state’s political scene by announcing this year that he planned to step down before his term was finished. Mullin defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, while Lankford beat political newcomer Madison Horn, a Democrat who is not related to Kendra Horn.