Election

Republican’s Lankford, Mullin win Oklahoma Senate seats

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on wasteful spending by the federal government November 30, 2015 in Washington, DC. Lankford released a report entitled "Federal Fumbles: 100 ways the government dropped the ball" during the press conference. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images via CNN)
by: SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin have both coasted to election victory, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Mullin is now poised to become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats were on the ballot Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe shook up the state’s political scene by announcing this year that he planned to step down before his term was finished. Mullin defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, while Lankford beat political newcomer Madison Horn, a Democrat who is not related to Kendra Horn.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders elected Arkansas governor

Election /

Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

Election /

Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor

Election /

André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race

Election /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.