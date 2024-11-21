Election data suggest shifting political landscape in Indiana

Voters wait in line to vote in Noblesville on Election Day 2024. County-level data show Democratic gains in the Indianapolis suburbs and Republican gains in the historically Democratic Lake County. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Braun cruised to easy victories in Indiana, county-level election data suggest future election maps might look different.

News 8 reviewed the results for the elections for both governor and president in all 92 counties. Trump won every county in Indiana except the Democratic strongholds of Marion, Monroe, Lake and St. Joseph counties.

His vote share ranged from 100 votes in Tippecanoe County to 81.5 percent in Franklin County. Braun’s results tracked with Trump’s but consistently ran roughly 4 to 5 percentage points behind.

This led to Tippecanoe County splitting its vote, with Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick winning by nearly 2,700 votes.

County Braun McCormick Winner Adams 69.6% 24.9% Braun Allen 53.2% 42.9% Braun Bartholomew 58.5% 36.0% Braun Benton 67.1% 26.2% Braun Blackford 61.4% 27.7% Braun Boone 53.3% 41.3% Braun Brown 55.5% 33.2% Braun Carroll 67.1% 25.8% Braun Cass 63.4% 30.1% Braun Clark 55.4% 41.3% Braun Clay 71.0% 23.0% Braun Clinton 62.7% 30.0% Braun Crawford 65.6% 30.3% Braun Daviess 70.1% 21.3% Braun Dearborn 76.4% 20.5% Braun Decatur 70.8% 22.0% Braun Dekalb 67.1% 27.0% Braun Delaware 49.9% 45.7% Braun Dubois 58.1% 33.6% Braun (Home County) Elkhart 62.5% 33.7% Braun Fayette 71.6% 23.5% Braun Floyd 55.2% 42.5% Braun Fountain 71.4% 21.5% Braun Franklin 77.4% 19.0% Braun Fulton 64.3% 26.7% Braun Gibson 70.7% 25.5% Braun Grant 63.6% 29.9% Braun Greene 67.8% 25.5% Braun Hamilton 51.2% 45.7% Braun Hancock 59.4% 33.5% Braun Harrison 68.4% 28.5% Braun Hendricks 56.1% 38.9% Braun Henry 63.1% 30.7% Braun (McCormick Home County) Howard 59.4% 34.2% Braun Huntington 66.2% 27.0% Braun Jackson 68.8% 25.8% Braun Jasper 70.3% 25.0% Braun Jay 67.8% 25.0% Braun Jefferson 61.5% 34.9% Braun Jennings 69.2% 24.1% Braun Johnson 61.4% 33.0% Braun Knox 68.8% 26.6% Braun Kosciusko 68.6% 23.9% Braun La Porte 52.3% 43.7% Braun LaGrange 71.7% 23.1% Braun Lake 44.2% 53.7% McCormick Lawrence 66.9% 25.7% Braun Madison 55.9% 38.3% Braun Marion 33.6% 63.0% McCormick Marshall 64.9% 29.2% Braun Martin 57.0% 26.7% Braun Miami 65.7% 27.1% Braun Monroe 34.1% 62.6% McCormick Montgomery 65.0% 26.9% Braun Morgan 67.2% 23.9% Braun Newton 70.7% 24.5% Braun Noble 67.7% 25.6% Braun Ohio 73.2% 23.8% Braun Orange 66.5% 27.7% Braun Owen 64.9% 25.0% Braun Parke 71.0% 23.3% Braun Perry 59.3% 37.6% Braun Pike 70.1% 24.5% Braun Porter 51.7% 45.5% Braun Posey 68.7% 28.4% Braun Pulaski 65.7% 25.6% Braun Putnam 66.0% 25.6% Braun Randolph 67.8% 26.5% Braun Ripley 75.0% 20.4% Braun Rush 66.9% 25.9% Braun Scott 56.9% 39.7% Braun Shelby 64.3% 27.7% Braun Spencer 66.6% 29.7% Braun St. Joseph 47.2% 49.8% McCormick Starke 65.5% 26.0% Braun Steuben 66.2% 29.2% Braun Sullivan 67.0% 27.1% Braun Switzerland 72.3% 24.4% Braun Tippecanoe 45.5% 49.7% McCormick Tipton 66.3% 26.6% Braun Union 73.7% 22.4% Braun Vanderburgh 54.9% 42.8% Braun Vermillion 63.2% 29.6% Braun Vigo 53.8% 42.1% Braun Wabash 67.9% 25.1% Braun Warren 70.1% 23.3% Braun Warrick 62.9% 34.3% Braun Washington 68.6% 26.0% Braun Wayne 60.1% 35.2% Braun Wells 72.1% 21.6% Braun White 63.6% 29.0% Braun Whitley 67.3% 25.2% Braun Average 63.5% 30.7% Braun State total 54.4% 41.1% Braun

Ball State University political science Prof. Chad Kinsella said Tippecanoe County’s demographics likely played a role. He said the county does have a large number of younger, college-educated voters due to Purdue University but the outlying areas of the county tend to favor Republicans.

He said Tippecanoe County could become Indiana’s premier swing county. Kinsella and IU South Bend political science Prof. Elizabeth Bennion both said they suspect Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater, who got 4.5 percent of the vote statewide, played a role in Braun underperforming Trump.

McCormick slightly over-performed Harris statewide, 41.1 percent versus 39.5 percent. Bennion said McCormick likely was able to appeal to some moderate Republican voters but added only a small number of voters are true swing voters.

Although Trump won all of the so-called donut counties that ring Indianapolis, Democrats continued to make substantial gains there. In Hamilton County, Trump took home the second-lowest vote margin of any county he won, with 52.1 percent, while Vice President Kamala Harris took 46 percent of the vote.

Harris exceeded Hillary Clinton’s 2016 total in Hamilton County by nearly 10 percentage points, though most of that gain happened between 2016 and 2020. Trump lost about 4 percentage points over the same period.

It was a similar story in Boone County. Although Trump won, his vote share dropped to 56.9 percent, some 3.5 percentage points below his 2016 share, while Harris received 41 percent. Hendricks, Hancock and Johnson counties also posted Democratic gains and slight Trump losses from 2016 to 2024, though Trump maintained a far more commanding lead there.

The trend nearly reversed in Lake County. Long a Democratic stronghold, Lake County still went Democratic this year but Harris only won 52.1 percent of the vote there, down more than four points from Clinton’s 58.4 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, Trump nabbed 46.4 percent of Lake County’s votes, well above his 2016 share of 37.7 percent.

County Trump Harris Winner Adams 75.4% 22.8% Trump Allen 55.3% 42.9% Trump Bartholomew 62.6% 35.3% Trump Benton 72.7% 25.5% Trump Blackford 74.2% 23.9% Trump Boone 56.9% 41.0% Trump Brown 65.4% 32.8% Trump Carroll 75.2% 23.1% Trump Cass 72.4% 26.2% Trump Clark 59.3% 38.9% Trump Clay 77.6% 20.7% Trump Clinton 73.2% 25.2% Trump Crawford 73.2% 24.6% Trump Daviess 81.4% 17.1% Trump Dearborn 78.4% 20.1% Trump Decatur 78.4% 19.9% Trump Dekalb 72.6% 25.6% Trump Delaware 57.0% 41.2% Trump Dubois 69.9% 27.7% Trump Elkhart 65.7% 32.9% Trump Fayette 77.5% 21.2% Trump Floyd 56.9% 41.4% Trump Fountain 79.1% 19.1% Trump Franklin 81.5% 17.1% Trump Fulton 74.9% 23.7% Trump Gibson 74.8% 23.4% Trump Grant 69.9% 28.1% Trump Greene 76.1% 22.3% Trump Hamilton 52.1% 46.0% Trump Hancock 65.9% 32.2% Trump Harrison 72.5% 25.6% Trump Hendricks 59.9% 38.4% Trump Henry 73.0% 25.3% Trump Howard 66.6% 31.6% Trump Huntington 73.3% 24.9% Trump Jackson 76.8% 21.5% Trump Jasper 76.3% 22.0% Trump Jay 76.7% 21.6% Trump Jefferson 67.1% 31.0% Trump Jennings 78.5% 19.7% Trump Johnson 66.3% 32.0% Trump Knox 74.4% 24.0% Trump Kosciusko 75.1% 22.9% Trump La Porte 56.2% 41.9% Trump LaGrange 77.6% 20.8% Trump Lake 46.4% 52.1% Harris Lawrence 74.6% 23.6% Trump Madison 62.5% 35.6% Trump Marion 35.1% 62.6% Harris Marshall 70.7% 27.4% Trump Martin 79.3% 18.7% Trump Miami 76.3% 21.8% Trump Monroe 35.4% 62.8% Harris Montgomery 73.1% 24.9% Trump Morgan 76.3% 22.0% Trump Newton 77.8% 20.7% Trump Noble 74.9% 23.5% Trump Ohio 77.0% 21.5% Trump Orange 75.2% 23.1% Trump Owen 74.6% 23.7% Trump Parke 77.5% 20.6% Trump Perry 64.0% 34.3% Trump Pike 76.7% 21.9% Trump Porter 54.3% 43.8% Trump Posey 71.0% 27.5% Trump Pulaski 75.8% 22.2% Trump Putnam 75.1% 23.1% Trump Randolph 75.9% 22.3% Trump Ripley 80.1% 18.6% Trump Rush 75.9% 21.9% Trump Scott 74.9% 23.4% Trump Shelby 73.1% 25.1% Trump Spencer 70.5% 27.3% Trump St. Joseph 48.5% 50.0% Harris Starke 75.3% 23.2% Trump Steuben 70.2% 28.1% Trump Sullivan 75.5% 22.8% Trump Switzerland 77.9% 20.5% Trump Tippecanoe 48.8% 48.6% Trump Tipton 74.5% 23.7% Trump Union 77.2% 21.4% Trump Vanderburgh 55.6% 43.0% Trump Vermillion 71.3% 26.6% Trump Vigo 58.1% 40.0% Trump Wabash 74.7% 23.9% Trump Warren 77.8% 20.5% Trump Warrick 64.3% 34.1% Trump Washington 76.5% 21.7% Trump Wayne 65.3% 32.9% Trump Wells 78.0% 20.2% Trump White 71.4% 26.4% Trump Whitley 74.0% 24.1% Trump Average 70.1% 28.2% Trump State Total 58.7% 39.5% Trump

Kinsella said those trends mirror patterns that have emerged in other states, with suburbs increasingly leaning Democratic and industrial areas trending Republican even if they are home to significant minority populations.

“There’s just this really interesting upheaval right now and some of it might be the Trump phenomenon, but the parties are evolving and the people who vote for those parties are also evolving,” he said. “The Republican party is making a much better appeal than it ever did to minorities, and particularly minority men.”

Bennion isn’t so sure. She said vote totals in any given election depend in large part on who actually turns out to vote. Bennion said Gary has seen a drop in Black voter turnout. She also said each election has its own unique driving factors.

“This election was very much about the economy, about people’s feelings regarding the economy and it was an election for change,” she said. “Many voters saw Harris as part of the incumbent party. One of the things that we’re seeing there are those people who are persuadable.”

Bennion said it’s too soon to say if the 2024 election results are a sign of a change in which areas support which parties. She said the 2026 and 2028 elections will show if the patterns will be sustained or if they were an anomaly.