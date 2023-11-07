Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Results from Nov. 7, 2023, elections in central Indiana

Election Day 2023 in Indiana

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most Indiana polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday following the general election.

Four polls in Wayne County, however, remained open until 7 p.m. after a power outage briefly closed the polling places.

News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. will have reports from the candidates for mayor in Indianapolis and Carmel. Also, I-Team 8 asked voters what was top of mind for them on Tuesday. WISH-TV newscasts are livestreamed.

Go to this webpage to view News 8’s tallies from central Indiana elections on Nov. 7, 2023.

Find News 8’s headlines from the voting on the WISHTV.com election page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pacers react to future of...
News /
Marc Price, ‘Skippy’ from ‘Family...
All Indiana /
Boutique-style adoption agency offers holistic...
All Indiana /
Celebrating National Cappuccino Day and...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Shake Shack
All Indiana /
5 years after California’s deadliest...
National News /
Fort Wayne man arrested for...
Indiana News /
A man with a gun...
National News /