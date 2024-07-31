RFK Jr. officially on Indiana’s November presidential ballot

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the NH Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., March 3, 2023. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Third-party presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert J. Kennedy Jr. has officially landed a spot on Indiana’s November presidential ballot.

After submitting his ballot access signatures to county election officials on July 1 and with the Indiana Election Division on July 15, his campaign announced Monday he’d been added to ballots in Indiana, Alaska, and Nebraska.

His name officially appeared on the Indiana Secretary of State’s candidate list on July 24.

Kennedy — and his running mate Nicole Shanahan, a California philanthropist — are the ticket for 13 states: Alaska, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.

His campaign also says they’ve submitted signatures in 19 other states, and have collected enough signatures for ballot access in 2 states.

In total, the 34 states have 348 electoral votes. Kennedy would only need 270 to be elected president.

Indiana Capital Chronicle previously reported that Kennedy raked in a 9% polling average, according to survey data by FiveThirtyEight.

This score placed him far behind former President Trump at 43.5%, and President Biden’s 40%. The poll did not include data on Vice President Kamala Harris and her bid for the presidency.