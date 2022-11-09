Ryan Mears reelected, defeats Cyndi Carrasco in Marion County prosecutor race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Incumbent Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, has defeated Republican Cyndi Carrasco in the race for Marion County Prosecutor.

Mears filled the position in 2019 after his predecessor, Terry Curry, stepped down to focus on treating his prostate cancer.

Carrasco conceded in a Tuesday night statement:

“When we decided to run for Marion County Prosecutor, we knew this was an uphill climb. The odds were stacked against us running as a Republican in a blue county, but the stakes were too high not to try. Indianapolis and all of Marion County has experienced three years of record violence, and what we are doing is simply not working. When we announced our campaign, we set out to make a difference. Our campaign was about change, and although we came up short in our ultimate goal, we have made real, meaningful change. We have talked about accountability for criminals, using existing tools to prevent crime, and partnering with others to keep our communities safe. We have shaped the narrative, and we have had an impact. To Ryan Mears, I offer my congratulations, and hope you will take the trust voters have placed in you to make much-needed changes in our criminal justice system. To my family and friends, to all of our dedicated supporters, and to everyone we’ve met along this journey, thank you. Our efforts were not in vain, and I’m hopeful for Marion County.”