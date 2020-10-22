Satellite voting centers opening; 1 in 5 Hoosiers have already voted in record early turnout

Early voting began Oct. 6, 2020, in the City-County Building in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – About 1 in 5 of the state’s 4,753,425 registered voters have already cast their ballots, according to figures from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Figures released Thursday showed a record 1,042,319 Hoosiers had requested absentee ballots or voted early through Wednesday for the Nov. 3 election taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through Thursday, a total of 559,754 requested absentee by-mail ballots, and 530,854 cast ballots at early-voting locations. Of the mail-in ballots issued, 390,740, or about 70%, have been received at county clerk’s offices. Absentee ballots returned by mail so far is 376,243, or about 68% of those mailed to voters.

“In 2016, during the entire period of absentee voting for both in-person and by-mail, 977,239 ballots were submitted,” said a news release issued Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office.

Thursday was the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Hoosiers who wish to vote before Nov. 3 will have to visit their county clerk’s office or, if their county has one, a satellite voting center.

Trending Headlines

Early voting sites for Marion, Hamilton counties

Marion County will have voting at the City-County Building from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday through Oct. 30. In addition, satellite voting centers will open beginning Saturday morning at these locations.

Marion County, through Wednesday, has had 82,022 ballots cast early: 22,379 in-person and 57,723 by mail. About 59% of the ballots sent from the Marion County clerk have been returned.

Hamilton County has two early-voting locations open at the Hamilton County Government & Judicial Center and the Hamilton County 4-H Grounds, both in Noblesville. Five additional voting centers began Wednesday at these locations:

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel.

Mercy Road Church, 2381 Pointe Parkway, Carmel.

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers.

Roy G Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive, Fishers.

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St., Westfield.

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Carmel

As numerous officials have previously said, Lawson noted the early balloting by voters will mean final election results may not be available on the night of Nov. 3.

Hoosier voters can track their absentee ballot, look up early voting sites, and find contact information for their county clerk at IndianaVoters.com.

In June’s primary, which was delayed a month due to the pandemic, 640,225 Hoosiers voted absentee in-person or by-mail.

Websites