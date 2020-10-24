Satellite voting locations open Saturday in Marion County; extended hours begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Across the state, more people have now cast their votes early in this election than in 2016.

With 11 days to go before Election Day, voting early in Marion County will soon get easier.

A total of 95,535 people have already voted in Marion County, obliterating the old record through the first 18 days of voting, 35,091 in 2016. This year’s total includes 64,643 people who have mailed their ballots back already.

“Yes, we are pleased with the record turnout,” said Deputy Director Russell Hollis.

It’s going to get even more convenient to vote before Election Day.

Trending Headlines

Starting Saturday, five more early-voting locations will open:

On the south side at the Perry Township Government Center at 4925 Shelby St..

On the west side at the Krannert Park Community Center at 605 S. High School Road.

On the north side at St Luke’s United Methodist Church at 100 W. 86th St.

Two on the east side at the Lawrence Township Schools’ administration building at 6501 Sunnyside Road and at the Warren Township Government Center at 501 N. Post Road.

“That gives our voters flexibility to have sites closer to where they are located, sites that have plenty of parking,” Hollis said.

The number of satellite locations is the most in history and double what was done in 2018.

All sites, including the City-County Building downtown, will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends.

“The board felt that additional early-voting locations was the best way to avoid those long lines during a pandemic,” Hollis said.

Each location will also have extended hours on weekdays next week, accepting votes from all people who get in line before 7 p.m.

The satellite locations open at 11 a.m.

The City-County Building opens at 8 a.m.

“We know that this election will be a high turnout election. We wanted to avoid the long lines that we saw in the primary,” Hollis said.

The satellite locations are open for nine days from Saturday through Nov. 1.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, only the City-County Building is open for voters from 8 a.m. to noon.

Websites

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.