Shreve calls for more staff, new facility for Indianapolis animal shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican mayoral candidate for Indianapolis Jefferson Shreve on Tuesday said crowding conditions at the city’s animal shelter are due in part to inadequate investments by city officials.

Speaking at the site of a proposed new shelter at the corner of Michigan Street and Sherman Road on the city’s east side, Shreve said he would push to build the shelter quickly or start over with a new site.

He said Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, has ignored the needs of Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the division that runs the city animal shelter on Harding Street. Earlier this year, the shelter had to house animals in kennels in hallways due to overcrowding.

“The conditions are a top-down issue and a direct result of Mayor Hogsett’s lack of leadership,” he said. “Thirty-six days before the election, he started paying attention, or at least lip service, to this issue.”

Shreve said he would begin moving around money from the city budget to address some of the shelter’s immediate needs as soon as he takes office. He also vowed to donate his salary as mayor to cover IACS’ expenses, such as heartworm treatment.

Shreve also said he would work to turn IACS into a no-kill shelter and have it cremate deceased animals. Additionally, he said he would hire more veterinarians and other staff.

A day prior to Shreve’s announcement, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office released a list of accomplishments related to IACS during his time in office.

Chief among them were an increase in the shelter’s live release rate from 62% to 88%, increasing shelter capacity by 50%, and securing a $19 million bond to fund a new shelter. Hogsett’s office also noted a new program administrator was hired this summer to review the shelter’s policies and procedures and look for ways to improve.

“Jefferson Shreve’s ‘plan’ for animal welfare is a mix of initiatives already underway and political posturing rather than a genuine care for animals in need,” Hogsett campaign manager Blake Hesch said in a statement.

Early voting for the mayoral election begins Oct. 11.

WISH-TV will air the first live, televised debate of the 2023 mayor’s race at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.