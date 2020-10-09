Some Indianapolis voters missing absentee ballots requested weeks ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana voters who have not received absentee ballots requested weeks ago still have “plenty of time” to submit reissue requests, election officials said.

They can also elect to cast their ballots in-person during early voting or on Election Day.

The issue is not widespread in Marion County and should not prevent people from voting, according to Russell Hollis, a deputy director with the county clerk’s office.

“Their votes will be counted,” he assured Hoosiers.

Hollis said he was aware of several local complaints about missing or delayed absentee ballots but could not provide related data.

A downtown poll worker not authorized to speak with media noted a significant increase in complaints compared to past election cycles.

Julia Tibbs, an Indianapolis resident, said she decided to vote in person after failing to receive an absentee ballot in the mail.

“I’m not sure why I didn’t get it but I’ve been waiting. I got my absentee ballot in the primary,” she told News 8 outside the City-County Building downtown, where she and her nephew waited for nearly an hour Friday afternoon to cast their ballots.

It’s unclear if the record volume of absentee ballot requests is contributing to issues. Delays and mix-ups are typically caused by incorrect or recently changed mailing addresses, according to Hollis.

Voters who have not received absentee ballots requested more than two weeks ago can request a new ballot by filling out form ABS-5. Here is the process for Marion County voters:

Print and sign the form, and return the signed copy to the Marion County Election Board at elections@indy.gov using the subject line “ABS-5 Request for Ballot Reissue.”

You can hand deliver or mail your completed ABS-5 form to 3737 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201

You can fax your completed ABS-5 form to (317) 327-4815.

You can call the Election Board at (317) 327-5100 and press option 1, and then option 1 again to speak with Election Board staff to initiate the process of having your ballot reissued.

You can also vote in person at an early voting location or Election Day vote center. You must submit an affidavit stating you did not receive an absentee ballot.