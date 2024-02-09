Rep. Spartz on deciding to seek reelection: ‘I cannot let my constituents down’

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana had a town hall Thursday night at an Anderson coworking center.

The Republican recently announced she is running for reelection this year after originally saying she wasn’t going to run.

The 45-year-old’s visit to InerG Impact coworking center was the start of a second set of three town halls that she has held in her district this year.

Spartz says her goal is keep constituents updated on what’s going on in Washington and get their feedback. “I cannot let my constituents down and, if I have an honor to represent them again, I will deliver those big issues.”

She was first elected to Congress in 2020. She is the first member of Congress born in the former Soviet Union. Indiana’s 5th Congressional District includes Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton counties, including the cities of Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Kokomo, Noblesville, Marion and Muncie.

Her next town hall will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Tipton County Foundation facility, 1020 W. Jefferson St. in Tipton. The next will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Howard County at the Kokomo Public Library, 220 N. Union St.

