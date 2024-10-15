Stealing or damaging political signs ‘will not be tolerated,’ Johnson County sheriff says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The 2024 election is 21 days away, and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that stealing or destroying political signs is a crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, Indiana Codes 35-43-4-2 and 35-43-4-3 address theft and criminal conversion, both of which involve a person “exerting unauthorized control” over someone else’s property.

Theft of property valued at $750 or more is marked as a Level 6 felony, while theft of property valued under $750 is a Class A misdemeanor.

“Political signs, which are a crucial part of the democratic process, can be expensive and tampering with them is illegal,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says theft of property in any matter “will not be tolerated.”

“We encourage our residents to respect the rights and property of others. If you’re caught taking or damaging signs, you will face legal consequences,” he said.

Anyone who witnesses a theft or damage of a political sign was asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately.