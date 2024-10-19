Tips to avoid stress caused by political elections

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Managing stress during political elections is important, as these events can significantly affect people and their communities.

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, maintaining daily wellness habits—such as regular exercise and adequate sleep—can promote overall well-being.

On Saturday’s Daybreak, Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Health, highlighted the emotional weight of elections, particularly this one, which involves numerous offices and positions.

“There are a lot of emotions wrapped up into elections anyway, and in this election in particular, people might be feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” she noted.

Henderson advises people to consider their approach to election night. This includes deciding whether to watch live coverage, determining how late to stay up, and choosing who to share the experience with. Engaging with the local community can also provide a sense of purpose, whether through volunteering for a candidate or supporting a nonprofit organization that aligns with one’s values.

Creating a voting plan can help reduce uncertainty. “Make a plan. One of the big things in this kind of time is thinking about what things are under my control,” Henderson explained. “When things feel out of control, it’s important to focus on what you can manage, like staying hydrated and maintaining healthy eating habits.”

Additionally, Henderson emphasized the importance of being mindful of news consumption. Taking breaks from news coverage can allow individuals to focus on other activities and reduce stress.

Connecting with a supportive network of like-minded individuals can also create a safe space for discussing feelings. If election-related stress leads to prolonged anxiety or depression, seeking professional help is a viable option.

By employing these strategies, people might better navigate the emotional challenges that often accompany election periods.