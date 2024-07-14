Trump 2016 Indiana co-chair: Political violence shouldn’t happen anywhere

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The co-chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 Indiana campaign on Sunday said he’s shocked by the attempt on the former president’s life.

Speaking with News 8’s Brittany Noble on Daybreak Sunday morning, Tony Samuel said he has been calling and texting with Republican colleagues since Saturday evening’s assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The shooting left one rallygoer dead and two more in critical condition. A bullet grazed the former president’s ear. Samuel said people are horrified by the attempt, though some he’s talking to say they’re not surprised.

“A lot of folks that are Trump supporters, in talking about this and talking about everything he goes through and what he does to fight for this country were actually not that surprised that something like this could happen,” he said.

Samuel is a delegate to the Republican National Convention, which starts tomorrow in Milwaukee. RNC organizers and the Trump campaign have said the convention will proceed as planned. He said delegates will be more determined than ever to support Trump at the convention. Samuel said it’s hard to say if the attempt will pause or end Trump’s use of open-air rallies, though he added the Secret Service likely won’t want him to do any more.

Samuel said he’s relieved Trump survived but he’s saddened a rallygoer was killed.

“Nothing like this should ever take place in this country or anywhere in the world but especially here,” he said. “We’re the United States of America and we have to act like it.”

