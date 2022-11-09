Election

Trump-backed JD Vance retains GOP US Senate seat in Ohio

FILE - JD Vance, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senator for Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)
by: Kyla Russell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him.

Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up.

The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction.

Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden.

