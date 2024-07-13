Trump: I was shot with a bullet that pierced my ear

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Audience member killed, two others injured; gunman dead

Trump injured in incident at rally in Pennsylvania – livestream clip

LATEST: One audience member and the gunman are dead after a shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, according to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger and the U.S. Secret Service The district attorney also said Trump is going to be OK and was removed by the U.S. Secret Service. The DA said a second spectator is in serious condition. The Secret Service says a third spectator also was injured.

Donald Trump said on Truth Social: “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Three law enforcement sources confirm the shooter was outside the venue at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. Two of those sources say the shooter was on a roof, outside of the venue. Multiple law enforcement sources have referred to this individual as a sniper, although additional details about that are not clear. Goldinger said he was told by his chief detective that the shooter was on a building adjacent to the property and had no additional details on the person. “It would have required a rifle,” he said. “It was several hundred yards.”

The Secret Service said the shooter had fired multiple shots from an “elevated position” outside the rally before Secret Service personnel “neutralized” the shooter.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, says law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene.

Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick says about 15,000 people were at the rally.

The Republican National Convention will open Monday as scheduled, a party official said.

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump fell to the ground after the first pop of shots rang out. Secret Service agents rushed the stage to surround Trump as screams were heard from onlookers. After several moments, Trump was brought to his feet by the agents, and he appeared to be calling out to the crowd and could be seen pumping his fist as he was whisked away into a vehicle offstage.

The Secret Service said in a statement that Trump is “safe.”

Trump posted on Truth Social later in the evening, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement for their response to the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt, according to law enforcement officials.

The shooter was killed by the Secret Service, and a rally attendee was also killed, according to a Secret Service source. Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said a second spectator is in serious condition.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” Secret Service chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Three law enforcement sources said that the shooter was outside the venue at the Trump rally. Two of those sources said that the shooter was on a roof outside of the venue. Multiple law enforcement sources have referred to this individual as a sniper, although additional details are not yet clear.

Goldinger, the Butler County DA, said he was told by his chief detective that the shooter was on a building adjacent to the property and had no additional details on the person.

“It would have required a rifle,” he said. “It was several hundred yards.”

President Joe Biden was briefed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the shooting, the White House said. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall are part of the team briefing the president.

Biden spoke from Rehoboth Beach Saturday evening, saying he had been “thoroughly briefed” on the incident and was trying to reach out to Trump to speak with him.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence – it’s sick, it’s sick,” Biden said. “It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

A senior Trump adviser in Milwaukee told CNN in the immediate aftermath of the shooting that the team was working to gather more information on the former president’s condition. The adviser was heartened by Trump’s gestures as he was led off the stage before entering his SUV.

“We pray he is OK,” the adviser said.

Rico Elmore, who was a speaker at Saturday’s rally, had blood all over his white shirt and was walking away from the rally stage as he spoke to CNN and described jumping over the barrier and putting his hand on the head of an attendee who was shot and bleeding.

“All we know is shots were fired and then I jumped over the barrier and put my hand on the guy’s head that was profusely bleeding,” Elmore said. He said he didn’t know the attendee and he was “just a stranger.”

Elmore was visibly shaken up but said he was not harmed. He said he only saw one attendee hit and did not see what happened to Trump.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly weighed after the shooting Saturday expressing their horror, condemning the political violence. Leaders around the world sent their well wishes to the former president.

“I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he had spoken with Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee for Senate from Pennsylvania, who was sitting in the front row of the rally. Trump told McCormick to “come up here onstage,” Urban said, at which point he heard a few “pops” that sounded like “firecrackers.”

McCormick dropped to the ground at that point, and when he got up, he said that Secret Service agents were “around everybody and they were scattering,” according to Urban.

McCormick wrote on X that he and his wife, former Trump administration official Dina Powell, “are praying for President Trump and all who were injured today in Butler PA.”

CNN’s Pamela Brown, Zachary Cohen, Kristen Holmes, DJ Judd, Gregory Krieg, Jamiel Lynch, Phil Mattingly, Hannah Rabinowitz, Raja Razek, Morgan Rimmer, Emma Tucker, Whitney Wild, Ryan Young and Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.

