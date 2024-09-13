Trump says he would push to end taxes on overtime pay

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Sept. 12, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would push for legislation that would end taxes on overtime pay if he wins a second term.

“Today, I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime. You know what that means? Think of that,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona.

“That gives people more of an incentive to work. It gives the companies a lot, it’s a lot easier to get the people,” Trump said in his first rally since his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week.

His pitch came in battleground Arizona, where Harris’ ascendance on the ticket has put the state — which President Joe Biden won by just 10,000 votes — back in play for Democrats this year.

The former president previously announced he would push to end taxes on tips and proposed that seniors should not pay taxes on Social Security benefits.

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them,” Trump said. “Those are the people, they really work. They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers and machine operators.”