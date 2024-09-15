Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Trump’s campaign says candidate is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Florida

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Campaign communications director Steven Cheung says Trump was safe.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Traces of this Pakistani megacity’s...
International News /
Tech billionaire returns to Earth...
National News /
2 people die in Ukraine’s...
International News /
A missile fired by Yemen’s...
International News /
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ is No. 1...
Entertainment /
‘All INdiana Politics’ | Sept....
All Indiana Politics /
Children’s Museum celebrates Mexican Independence...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Man found shot dead in...
Local News /