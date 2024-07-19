Trump’s convention bump: Indiana’s best political team weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A top Republican strategist on Friday said that the programming at this week’s Republican National Convention will play a role in firing up GOP voters for November.

Mario Massillamany, the Hamilton County Republican Party chair and an “All INdiana Politics” contributor, says all of the convention’s speakers had a specific point to make that made each one unique, though he added Hulk Hogan’s speech Thursday night was a highlight.

Massillamany says Trump’s speech, and the convention as a whole, did a good job uniting and focusing the party.

Trump effectively clinched the Republican nomination in early March when former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, his last major remaining primary opponent, ended her campaign.

The convention’s biggest headline, besides Trump’s arrival following Saturday’s assassination attempt, was his announcement of U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. Massillamany says choosing Vance, who has long played up his roots growing up in eastern Ohio and Kentucky, will help the campaign make the case among swing voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Kip Tew, a former Indiana Democratic Party chair and a fellow “All INdiana Politics” contributor, says Republicans at the convention did not chart a course to the future. He says Democrats, at their convention starting Aug. 19, will have to make the case to voters about what Democratic candidates will do for them.

In addition, Tew says, the addition of Vance to the GOP ticket might present an opportunity to Democrats given Vance’s hardline stances on abortion.

With the Republican National Convention concluded, all eyes now are on the mounting pressure campaign to force President Joe Biden to step aside at the top of the Democratic ticket. Tew says the decision to step aside ultimately is up to Biden. If Biden does step aside, Tew says, Vice President Kamala Harris would be a strong candidate. He says if Democrats did end up changing candidates at the last minute, it likely wouldn’t harm their chances.

“I think most Americans want is neither of these candidates,” he said. “They’ve said it repeatedly in polls all over they’d like new choices, and so I think that Kamala Harris with another person on the ticket will beat Donald Trump.”

Massillamany says Biden staying in is the scenario that most benefits Trump and Republican candidates more broadly.

“This could be an extreme bloodbath, not at the top of the ticket, but down ballot also,” he said. “I’m talking to some Republicans in Indiana. We think that we can win some more of those Statehouse seats. We already have a supermajority, but there are some seats that are now coming into play because of how bad Biden is doing.”

