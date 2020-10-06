Election

Vice President Pence, second lady to vote Friday in Indianapolis

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will come to Indianapolis on Friday to vote early.

On Wednesday, Pence is set to join Sen. Kamala Harris for the first vice presidential debate.

Pence’s doctor said in a letter Tuesday that the vice president remains healthy without COVID-19 symptoms.

The doctor also said Pence does not need to quarantine.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah.

You can watch the debate on WISH-TV, wishtv.com and the WISH-TV app and the WISH-TV Facebook page starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

