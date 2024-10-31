Vigo County’s 136-year-long streak of picking U.S. presidents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Vigo County has a nearly perfect record in voting for the winning presidential candidate. With the exception of three times, the voters have selected the same presidential candidate as the country since 1888.

More than 106,000 people live in Vigo County, though their population isn’t reflective of the diversity of the nation. It’s predominantly white with few Hispanics.

Still, this Midwest county finds diversity in their political views, according to Matthew Bergbower, a political science professor at Indiana State University.

“Vigo County does have four institutions of higher education and that’s a good population for Democrats. And on the other side, Vigo County does have rural sections, farming sections in the county. That’s a good population for Republicans to get votes,” he said.

Vigo County started its voting streak in 1888 after one of its own, State Rep. Eugene V. Debs, ran for president.

Debs lost each time he ran for president. He also lost his home county’s vote each time.

Vigo County has voted for the person who won the presidency every year since then with the exception of three years: 1908, 1952, and 2020. It’s longest “winning” streak is 68 years.

“When it comes to this election, I expect the county to continue to support Trump,” Bergbower said. “The county supported Trump in 2016. It’s supported Trump in 2020. And there hasn’t been any changes in the county over the past four years.”

Bergbower says luck also plays a huge part.

News 8 spoke to a few residents who told us who they’re voting for. ISU student Kenzi Crowder says moral standing influenced where she’ll cast her vote. “I’m voting on election day and I’m voting for Kamala Harris. I want someone who has moral standing,” she said.

Resident Kirk Evitts was out shopping for farmer supplies when he spoke to News 8 about voting. “The border and economy is just bad, and I’m hoping Republicans can bring us back out,” he said.

Darlene Morman, another Vigo County resident, didn’t disclose how she voted, but emphasized the importance of voting.

“I think it’s our given right as an American citizen to get out and do it. I didn’t do it for years,” she said.

Related election coverage