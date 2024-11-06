Vigo County, with near-perfect record of picking presidents, selects Trump a 3rd time

A view of the Vigo County Courthouse oin June 2023 in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Vigo County on Tuesday had its near-perfect record of picking U.S. presidents on the line.

Former President Donald Trump led Vice President Kamala Harris 58%-40% with about 87% of the ballots counted Tuesday night.

With the exceptions of 1908, 1952, and 2020, the county along the Wabash River and southeast of downtown Indianapolis, has chosen the presidential winner since 1888.

Matthew Bergbower, a political science professor at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, had predicted a Trump win. The majority of the county’s voters had voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. Of course, in 2020, Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

More than 106,000 people live in Vigo County, though their population isn’t reflective of the diversity of the nation. It’s predominantly white with few Hispanics.

The county’s longest “winning” streak in picking presidents is 68 years.

Could the county on Wednesday start toward exceeding that streak? Check back in 2092.

Trump won Indiana. With 86% of precincts statewide reporting late Wednesday night, Trump led Harris 59%-40%.