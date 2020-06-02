Voters head to polls amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Clerk’s Office says there are almost 650,000 registered voters and election workers are taking extra precautions to keep things safe.

Personal protective equipment is required as well as masks and gloves.

Election workers will enforce social distancing. Painter’s tape on the floor inside the vote centers will denote a six-foot distance. Hand sanitizer will be available for voters at all vote centers.

Election workers will provide finger coats to voters to use to sign the electronic poll book and to make selections on the ExpressVote touch screen voting machine.

Normally, there are more than 200 vote centers open, but due to the pandemic, there are only 22 open across the county.

Absentee ballots are due at noon and have to be hand-delivered.

Polls are open until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

