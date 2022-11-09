Election

Voters reelect US Rep. Buschon to Indiana’s 8th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, a Republican from Evansville, Indiana, attends a news conference with members of the GOP Doctors Caucus after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon has won reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District, The Associated Press projects.

Buschon, of Evansville, faced two opponents in Tuesday’s general election.

With 43% of precincts counted about 11 p.m., Buschon led with 67% of the vote. Democrat Ray McCormick had 28% while Libertarian Andrew Horning took in 5%.

Indiana’s 8th Congressional District extends along the western border of Indiana from near Danville, Illinois, to Vincennes, and along the Ohio River from Indiana’s southwestern tip to near the Hoosier National Forest. Major cities in the district are Evansville, Jasper, Terre Haute, Vincennes and Washington.